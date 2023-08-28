Ankara confirms Erdogan's visit to Russia

28 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

The ruling party of Türkiye confirmed the visit of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Russia. According to it, Turkish president would visit Russia next week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will arrive to Russia on an official visit next week, Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, said.

In an interview with the Daily Sabah, the politician said that Erdoğan's next meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could become a big step towards Moscow's return to the grain deal.

Talk of an imminent meeting between Putin and Erdoğan has been going on since June. According to the media reports, negotiations between the presidents of the two states could take place in Türkiye, but recently there are talks of the Turkish leader’s visit to Russia.