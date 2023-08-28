Dagestani resident saved two people

28 Aug. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the mayor of Izberbash

A resident of Izberbash saved a married couple by pulling them out of the water. The authorities of the city expressed their gratitude to the hero and presented him with a diploma.

In Izberbash, Dagestan, a local resident saved a married couple from death, the head of the city, Magomed Isakov informed.

The hero's name is Shamil Asadulaev. On his jet ski, he approached the married couple that went underwater and pulled both of them out of the water.

The man, whom Shamil saved, lost consciousness while in the water. He found the man in a strong undercurrent after several attempts, and then pulled him ashore.