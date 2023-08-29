First humanitarian aid sent to Karabakh along Aghdam-Khankendi

29 Aug. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society will send humanitarian aid to Khankendi. The aid is for the Armenians living in Karabakh. The president of the society Novruz Aslan told about it.

"Our humanitarian cargo will be sent today. We will head along the Aghdam-Khankendi road",

the head of the organization said.

Aslan specified that a total of 40 tons of flour products would be sent to Khankendi at first.

"This step will be welcomed by residents of Armenian origin living in Khankendi and the international community",

Novruz Aslan said.