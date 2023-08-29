Two winemakers tragically died in Georgia

29 Aug. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A tragic incident happened in one of the villages in Imereti. Two men died inside the kvevri.

The tragedy happened in Imereti. A resident of the village of Dimi in the Bagdat region decided to go down to the clay kvevri, where the wine is fermented, to remove the pulp.

However, inside the vessel, he was taken bad. A neighbor rushed to help him, but he also lost consciousness. Both men died.

According to the preliminary version, the winemakers died due to the accumulated gas inside.