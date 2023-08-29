Person arrested for arson in Gelendzhik

29 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A suspect in burning grass in Gelendzhik was detained by local police officers. The relevant check is underway.

Law enforcement officers detained a possible culprit who caused the fire in Gelendzhik. Currently, 1.5 hectares are engulfed in flames.

"It has been preliminarily established that a 40-year-old local resident, being on the territory of his household in the area of ​​Bobrukovskaya Shchel, Gelendzhik District, provoked a fire in the leaf litter, while preparing an electrical cable for sale,”

- the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory informs.