Flames engulf warehouse on Komsomolskaya Square

29 Aug. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, at 17:30, a fire broke out in a warehouse located on Komsomolskaya Square. The flames engulfed 1,500 square meters.

On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out on Komsomolskaya Square in Moscow in a one-story warehouse of Russian Railways, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia informs.

1,500 square meters of property are engulfed in flames. Currently, the situation under control.

"The fire was localized on an area of 1,500 square meters. There is no information about the victims,”

- the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.