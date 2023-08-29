Moscow - Mineralnye Vody flight’s passenger discharged from hospital

29 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A man who was taken to hospital after an emergency landing in Volgograd left the medical facility. The incident happened last Sunday.

In Volgograd, a man who was taken bad during the flight from Moscow to Mineralnye Vody, was discharged from the hospital, the health committee of the Volgograd region informs.

”The patient is discharged in satisfactory condition,”

- a committee member reported.

What happened?

Last Sunday, a passenger on the Moscow-Mineralnye Vody flight was taken bad 1,5 hours after departure. The plane made an emergency landing in Volgograd, the man was taken to hospital. His was in critical condition.