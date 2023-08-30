Azerbaijan ready to send new humanitarian aid to Karabakh Armenians

30 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society said that Baku is ready to supply the Armenian residents of Karabakh with new batches of humanitarian aid if they need any food or other things. Novruz Aslanov stressed that this could be done literally tomorrow.

“Our main goal in sending two humanitarian convoys was to see what is happening there. So far, everything is fine. If there is a necessity in food or other supplies, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is ready to help. We can send aid already tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Appropriate negotiations should be held and needs identified,”

- the head of society said.