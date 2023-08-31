Qatar to share Islamic banking experience with Russia

31 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ambassador of Qatar to the Russian Federation and the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov held a meeting yesterday. During the talks, the parties discussed among other things, the issue of introducing Islamic finance in the Russian regions.

"The Ambassador <...> noted that Qatar is ready to share its experience in implementing the Islamic banking system, which is being implemented in Tatarstan",



the press service of the head of Tatarstan said.

Qatar is one of the important and reliable Russian partners in the Middle East, Minnikhanov noted.

Tatarstan is one of the four regions where an experiment on Islamic banking will start on September 1. The experiment will last for two years.