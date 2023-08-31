Hikmet Hajiyev: Lachin road to open after unblocking of Aghdam-Khankendi road

31 Aug. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Lachin road will be open for travel within a day after the Armenian separatists lift the blockade from the Aghdam-Khankendi road. This statement was made by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

"The more roads, the better for everyone",



the Assistant to the Head of state said.

Hajiyev paid special attention to the fact that the Armenian population of Karabakh would receive the same linguistic, cultural, religious and municipal rights as the rest of the citizens of Azerbaijan.