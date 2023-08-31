New York authorities allowed to broadcast adhan

31 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In New York, it will no longer be necessary to obtain special permit in order to broadcast the adhan.

"Today we are cutting red tape and saying it clear, "If you represent a mosque or house of worship of any kind, you do not need to apply for a permit to amplify your call to Friday prayer",

City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Mosques will be able to broadcast calls to prayer from 12:30 to 13:30, as well as every evening during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

"You are free to worship in New York",

Mayor of the city said.

New York is the city with the largest number of Muslims in the USA.