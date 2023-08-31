New open-air museum to appear in Türkiye

31 Aug. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the east of Türkiye, the largest open-air museum in the country will appear in autumn. The opening of the new tourist attraction is scheduled for November.

The Museum of Antiquities will appear in the Aziziye district of Erzurum province. The exhibition will include about 500 artifacts. All these interesting archaeological findings, including ancient sarcophagi, tombstones, column bases, cannonballs. These items were discovered by scientists during excavations in the area. They date back to the 14th century.

There are several open-air museums in Türkiye, each of them is unique in its own way. The most famous is the Göreme Museum located in Cappadocia.