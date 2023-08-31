Georgian football player to join Italian club

31 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian football player of the Moscow "Dynamo" Saba Sazonov will continue his career in the Italian club.

The defender of the Georgian national team signed a contract with the Torino football club, the press service of Dynamo reports. The transfer value was not specified, but the media are talking about three million euros.

Saba became a Dynamo player in July 2021. As part of the Moscow club, he won bronze medals in the Russian championship and reached the final of the Russian Cup.

In 2022, Sazonov decided to play for the Georgian national team.