Tokayev promises energy independence to Kazakhstan

The President of Kazakhstan stated that one of the strategic goals was to build an infrastructure in the country that would allow generating electricity in the amounts that would meet all the needs of Kazakhstan.

"The issue of energy security also needs to be addressed. In this area, we should rely on our own resources as far as possible. The power sector plays a key role. In the next five years, new energy capacities of at least 14 GW will be commissioned",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to him, dependence in energy endangers the country's security.

He further noted that work on providing Kazakhstan with its own electricity is already underway. The work on the reconstruction of the first unit of the Ekibastuz GRES-1 has almost been completed. In addition to this, according to Tokayev, the GRES-2 project is being actively implemented and the construction of GRES-3 is starting.