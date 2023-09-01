MMA fighters' quarrel over debts ends in shooting in Makhachkala

1 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Mixed martial arts fighters got into a fight in one of the Makhachkala cafés. During the scuffle, shooting started. The cause of the conflict was money debt.

MMA fighter Vagab Vagabov and Khabib Nurmagomedov's assistant Magomed Magomedov (Maga Iron) fought in a café in the capital of Dagestan.

According to Mash Gor, the conflict between the athletes broke out because of Vagabov's debt to Magomedov. They began to sort things out in the café, and one of the participants to the showdown fired in the air.

Vagabov and Magomedov were separated by police officers who arrived at the scene of the fight. The brawlers were taken to the department. All of them face criminal penalties.