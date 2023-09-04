High yield tomato variety created in Uzbekistan

4 Sep. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An extremely productive tomato variety was created in Uzbekistan. Up to 200 tons of sweet tomatoes can be harvested from one hectare.

Breeders in Uzbekistan have created a new tomato variety with a record yield.

Scientists estimate that this variety can produce five times more fruit than others. So, it will be possible to collect up to 200 tons of tomatoes from one hectare, comparing to usual 50 tons.

In addition, the variety is sweet, resistant to diseases and can be successfully transported.

The new variety was named "Mustakillik-28", it is needed to be grown in open ground, the EastFruit platform informs.