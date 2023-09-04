Flooding kills four in Türkiye 

4 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Heavy rains in Türkiye led to flooding. Four people were killed, two went missing, and 7 are injured.

Turkish media are reporting at least four deaths as a result of heavy rain-related flooding.

Heavy rain hit the Black Sea region of the country over the weekend.

"Heavy rains have caused floods in many provinces. In Aksaray, one person died and 7 are injured as a result of a gas station flooding. In the Gulsehir district city of Nevsehir, two people died after cars’ falling in the water, ”

– Hurriyet newspaper informs.

Another victim is a 50-year-old woman, she was inside a car that was trapped in flood waters and fell under the ground.