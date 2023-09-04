Use of AI for term papers and theses may be allowed in Russia

4 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Artificial intelligence can become a legal assistant to Russian students.

"The new academic year has just begun, and many students are already worried about upcoming exams, tests, theses. Our Liberal Democratic Party wants to ease this burden a little and come up with a revolutionary proposal to legalize the use of generative neural networks everywhere in the preparation of term papers and theses",



the Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky said.

Works written with the help of neural networks, students still need to check and correct, the Deputy added.

"It’s better to let the guys learn to work with neural networks now, to use them as a practical tool. Moreover, AI is not a magic wand, it doesn’t write a work for you, as many people think. It only generates text according to a clear task, and you still have to check and correct",

Slutsky said.

He added that in the near future the proposal would be discussed with the rectors of Russian universities and with the Ministry of Education, after which an appropriate bill could be drafted.