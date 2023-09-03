Beslan tragedy: events in memory of the terrorist attack victims held in Moscow

Today, the memory of the victims of the terrorist act in Beslan has been commemorated at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Kulishki, in the Alanskoye metochion.

Traditionally, a memorial service took place first. Then the participants of the commemorative events laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of the Beslan tragedy.

Let us remind you that as a result of the seizure of school No. 1 in Beslan on September 1-3, 2004, 334 people were killed, including 318 hostages. 186 of them are children. 810 people were injured. Since 2005, on September 3, Russia has celebrated the Day of Solidarity in the Fight against Terrorism.