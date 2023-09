5 Sep. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan puts obstacles on the way of reintegration of Armenians in Khankendi, and also publishes false information about the Lachin-Khankendi road, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó.

The Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that the Armenians in Khankendi use the Lachin road every day.

As for bulky cargo, Azerbaijan proposes to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road for this purpose.