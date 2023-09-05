Dollar rate approaching 100 rubles again

5 Sep. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar surpassed 97 rubles at the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange on the morning of September 5.

On Tuesday at the opening of trading, the dollar exchange rate amounted to 97.065 rubles, and then it accelerated its growth and at 07.15 reached 97.27 rubles, adding 0.41% to yesterday's figures. The last time the dollar crossed the threshold of 97 rubles was on August 16.

After 15 minutes from the opening of the trading session, the euro exceeded 105 rubles, increasing by 0.31%.

This morning, yuan became more expensive. It raised by 3 kopecks to 13.33 rubles.