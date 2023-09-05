Yerevan recalls permanent representative to CSTO

5 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is left without a permanent representative to the CSTO. The relevant decision was made by the Prime Minister, and the President confirmed it by his decree.

The chair of the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the CSTO was vacated: Viktor Biyagov was recalled from his post and sent to Europe. The relevant decrees were signed at the suggestion of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan by President Vahagn Khachaturian.

For the moment, the diplomat represents Yerevan in the Netherlands with the rank of ambassador. Biyagov will combine this appointment with the Armenian permanent mission to the OPCW.

Former RA Ambassador to Amsterdam Tigran Balayan headed the diplomatic mission in Belgium and the country's representation in the European Union.