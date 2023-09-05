EU observers report increased tension on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

5 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

European observers confirmed the growth of tension on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Neither side was blamed.

Tensions have increased on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia in recent days, a message published on the social media page of the EU monitoring mission reads.

"Over the past few days, the European Union mission in Armenia has been watching with concern the increased tension and skirmishes in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone. We have reported the situation to Brussels,”

– EU monitoring mission informs.

At the same time, neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia was accused of escalating the situation.