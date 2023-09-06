Central Bank to strengthen ruble by selling foreign currency for 150 bln rubles

6 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Bank of Russia will sell foreign currency for a total amount of 150 bln rubles. The ruble has already reacted to the news by a slight strengthening.

The Central Bank of Russia announced the sale of foreign currency, which will be held on September 14-22. The total amount of sell off is 150 bln rubles.

"The Bank of Russia will temporarily speed up the previously announced operations to mirror transactions related to the investment of the National Welth Fund (NWF) in the first half of 2023. On September 14-22, 2023, the Bank of Russia will carry out a sale of foreign currency in the foreign exchange market in amount of 150 bln rubles. Thus, the daily volume of these operations will amount to 21.4 bln rubles instead of 2.3 bln rubles,”

– the Central Bank of Russia informs.