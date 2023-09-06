New low-cost airline to connect Baku, Tbilisi

6 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia Wings launches flights to Azerbaijan. The low-cost airline will operate direct Tbilisi-Baku flights.

The budget carrier Georgia Wings is set to connect Baku and Tbilisi, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport informs.

"Georgia Wings will operate its first flight on the Tbilisi-Baku route on September 6. In general, the airline will operate regular flights three times a week - on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays,”

- the ministry informs.