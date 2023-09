6 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow is alarmed by reports of upcoming US-Armenian military drills. The Kremlin intends to analyse the situation.

Moscow will analyse the alarming data on the Armenian-US military drills, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

”Of course, such news causes concern, especially in the current situation. Therefore, we will deeply analyse this news and monitor the situation,”

– Peskov said.