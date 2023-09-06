Russian Foreign Ministry responds to UN proposals on grain deal

6 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The UN proposals for a grain deal are not new and do not serve the cause of progress towards the normalization of Russian agricultural exports.

The provisions proposed by the head of the UN António Guterres regarding the restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative are not new, the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

"This time, the UN Secretary General and his experts put forward four supposedly "breakthrough" proposals - SWIFT for a subsidiary of Rosselkhozbank, the creation of an insurance platform, the unblocking of foreign assets of Russian fertilizer companies and the establishment of access for our ships to European ports. In return, the Russian side is required to give guarantees for the immediate and full restoration of the Black Sea initiative,”

- Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, these proposals cannot become an impetus for the normalization of the export of agricultural products from the Russian Federation.