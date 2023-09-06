Türkiye prolongs tourist season

6 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye has a chance to enlarge tourism revenue thanks to good weather. The most frequent guests in Türkiye are traditionally Russians and German citizens.

The 2023 tourist season in Türkiye may be prolonged due to weather conditions.

"Our country has gone through some very painful events. Booking flows have been slow since then. In late July, Turkish tourism began to catch up with the expected figures, especially due to bookings for August, September and October. We expect the season to be extended thanks to favorable weather,”

- Vice-President of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation Mehmet Isler informed.