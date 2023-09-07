Georgia reports on "deep crisis" in Saakashvili's party

7 Sep. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

One of the leaders of the Georgian Dream, Archil Talakvadze, spoke about a "deep crisis" in Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement. According to him, the party is in the last phase of disintegration.

"The United National Movement is already in a deep crisis. We can say that this is the last phase of the collapse of a political party, when it has no leaders for the future, when it has no business agenda, when two chairmen react to the same question and there are two more candidates for the chairmanship",

Archil Talakvadze said.

He stressed that the "deep crisis" and the latest phase of disintegration mean that the party has lost its "face" and lacks the structure that any successful political party needs.