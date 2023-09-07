Another 11 Russians blacklisted by US

7 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, new sanctions against Russia were introduced by Washington. Fresh restrictions apply to 11 individuals from Russia.

A new group of Russians has been added to the US sanctions list. The corresponding decision was made by the US Treasury, the website of the ministry informs.

The list of sanctioned persons related to cybersecurity has been expanded: 11 people were included in it.

The United Kingdom made a similar decision: the same 11 people got into the country’s black lists.