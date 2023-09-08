Azerbaijan deports Armenian football players who insulted flag

8 Sep. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan expelled three Armenian football players who had previously been arrested for insulting the national flag.

On Thursday, September 7, their sentence expired, so they were released and taken by law enforcement officers to Armenia through the Lachin border checkpoint .

What's happened?

Two years ago, a video appeared on the Internet showing Armenian football players committing offensive actions against the Azerbaijani flag. A criminal case was opened. At the end of last month, the players were detained.