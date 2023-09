8 Sep. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish President is traveling to India to attend the 18th G20 summit, which will be held in the country's capital on September 9-10.

As part of the trip, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will also hold a number of meetings with the G20 leaders.

In addition to this, he is scheduled to hold talks with some Heads of State and Heads of Government who will participate in the event.