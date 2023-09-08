Lavrov spoke about attempted attack on Turkish Stream

8 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian authorities have information about an attempt to blow up the Turkish and Blue Stream gas pipelines. The warships that patrol the gas pipe area were also attacked.

“Now everyone is demanding that we allow to export grain again. But we are not prohibiting the export, we simply will not let anyone through the humanitarian corridors that were opened and were used to launch these surface and underwater attack vehicles not only at our military, but also civilian ships as well,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.