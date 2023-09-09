Media: Erdoğan calls on G20 to save grain deal

9 Sep. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the G20 countries to fulfill Russia's requirements in order to resume the grain deal.

According to Bloomberg, the Turkish president made such a demand to the leaders of the G20 states. According to him, the deal will improve grain supplies and reduce the cost of food.

It is noted that the head of the Republic of Türkiye is doing it in closed negotiations with the heads of the G20 countries.

Sources emphasize that Ankara is asking for insurance for Russian food and fertilizer exports from the company Lloyd's of London, as well as Russia's connection to the SWIFT system.