13 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian national football team finished its away friendly match against the team of Qatar with 1-1 draw on September 12.

The goals were scored by Qatar’s Ahmed Alaaeldin on the 70th minute of the match and by Russia’s Alexander Soldatenkov on the 89th minute.

The Russia vs Qatar match was played at the Al Janoub Stadium yesterday evening.

The Russian team played two games against the Egyptian football team: they drew 1:1 on September 7 and lost 1:2 on September 11.