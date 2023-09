EU Council hails opening of Agdam-Khankendi road

13 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opening of the Aghdam-Askeran route to Azerbaijan's Khankendi is an important step, spokesperson for EU Council President Charles Michel said.

"The fact that humanitarian aid from Russia was delivered to the residents of Karabakh along the Aghdam-Askeran road is able to give impetus to regular deliveries. We call on all interested parties to show responsibility and flexibility in ensuring the use of both the road through Lachin and the Aghdam-Askeran route," the statement reads.

Two days ago, one truck with food crossed the checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan. In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road. However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.