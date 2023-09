13 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A resident of Batumi with a criminal past decided to take up his old ways and rob a store. Threatening with a pistol, he demanded that the seller give him the proceeds, and then tried to escape.

The police rushed into pursuit of the offender. Then the robber opened fire at them. Despite fierce resistance to the police officers, the criminal was caught and impisoned. There were no casualties.

The investigation into the case continues; the detainee faces up to seven years in prison.