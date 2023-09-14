E-commerce sector grows in North Caucasus

14 Sep. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In the republics of the North Caucasus, the popularity of e-commerce is growing. Clothing and footwear categories, as well as accessories and cosmetics, witness the biggest expansion.

E-commerce in Kabardino-Balkaria and Ingushetia grew by 45%. The republics are in 4th place among all Russian subjects, SberAnalytics employees inform.

According to the head of the Sberbank branch in Ingushetia, Viktor Budarin, the growth of e-commerce is associated with the popularity of various marketplaces. The share of the internet sales has increased significantly.

The biggest growth is registered in such categories as clothing, footwear, accessories and cosmetics, Budarin said.