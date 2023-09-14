Russians urged to comply with swimming ban in Egypt

14 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Yesterday, another person was attacked by a shark in Egypt. Russian tourists are urged not to swim in Dahab.

The Russian embassy in Egypt issued an appeal to holidaymakers not to ignore the ban on swimming in the sea related to sharks.

Yesterday, a shark attacked a local woman in the Dahab area; the woman was hospitalized and lost her arm. After the incident, one of the beaches of the Red Sea resort was closed.

The Russian Embassy asks Russians to comply with the ban on swimming in the sea announced by local authorities.