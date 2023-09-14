Moskvich among other entities in US sanctions list

14 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Washington expanded the anti-Russian sanctions list: over 100 entities and 20 individuals were included to it.

According to the US Treasury Department, from now on, such entities as Moskvich, AvtoVAZ, GAZ Group, Transmashholding, Avtodor, Saturn, NPO Soyuz and others are subjects to the US sanctions.

A number of organizations subject to American restrictions are related to mineral resources, including Severnya Almaznaya Kompaniya, LCC Yanskaya Gornaya Komaniya, LLC Taymyrskaya Gornaya Komaniya, JSC Russian Copper Company, etc.