Georgia’s ex-Prosecutor General in sanctions list

14 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The US has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian entities and two dozen individuals. The former Prosecutor General of Georgia is also a subject to restrictive measures.

Former Prosecutor General of Georgia Otar Partskhaladze came under anti-Russian sanctions of the US, the website of the US Department of the Treasury informs.

Partskhaladze is among over 20 people included in the updated sanctions list on September 14.

In addition, Moskvich, AvtoVAZ, Transmashholding, Ak Bars Bank, NPO Saturn, investment company A1, Rostov Institute of Radio Communications and other entities are subjects to restrictive measures. In total, the sanctions affect over 100 companies.