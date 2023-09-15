Tourist train "To the mountains and thermal baths" to be launched in Adygea

15 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Adygea will become accessible by train. This fall, the tourist train will connect Rostov-on-Don and Adygea.

Russian Railways is preparing a new offer - the tourist train “To the mountains and thermal baths”, uniting three Russian regions: Rostov region, Kuban and Adygea.

“Now our republic has become a participant in the new Russian Railways project “To the Mountains and thermal baths”. The tourist train to Adygea will begin operating in November. It will follow the route Rostov-on-Don - Krasnodar - Tuapse - Maikop - Khadzhokh,”

– Head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov informed.

As part of the trip, tourists will spend two days in the republic. The program includes visits to Guzeripl, Lagonaki, Rufabgo waterfalls, Khadzhokh Gorge, the National Museum and other sites.