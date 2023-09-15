Iran's main news outlets come under US sanctions

15 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Several leading Iranian media outlets are subject to the US sanctions. The sanctions list includes one TV channel and two news agencies.

The US has expanded sanctions against Iran. New restrictive measures affect one TV channel and two leading Iranian news agencies.

According to the information, the sanctions included the Press TV channel, as well as the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

In addition, restrictions apply to two entities and 25 individuals in Iran.