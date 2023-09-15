1st labor fair to be held in Lachin

15 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The revival of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan continues. A labor fair will be held in Lachin for the first time. Returning families will be able to find work.

Lachin, or more precisely, the Seirangah area, will host a labor fair. The event is scheduled for September 20, the Ministry of Labor of Azerbaijan informs.

In total, 130 vacancies in various fields will be available to fair participants. There are vacancies at 20 enterprises.

In addition, everyone will be able to learn in detail about the activities of the State Employment Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.