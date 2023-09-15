Azerbaijani, Armenian experts meet in Tbilisi

15 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the capital of Georgia hosted an important meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian experts.

Today, delegations of experts from Armenia and Azerbaijan arrived in Tbilisi. A meeting was held in the Georgian capital between representatives of Baku and Yerevan.

From the Azerbaijani side, the delegation was headed by the Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Farid Shafiev.

The delegation from Yerevan was headed by the director of the Caucasus Institute, Alexander Iskandaryan.

The issues existing between the AR and RA were discussed at the meeting.