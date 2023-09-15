Rosh Hashanah 2023: Jewish world celebrates New Year

15 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: unsplash

The Jewish New Year began this evening after sunset. The holiday of Rosh Hashanah will last two days, then, the fast of Gedaliah begins.

Today, after the sunset, the New Year holidays began in Israel. Jews will celebrate the first two days of the month of Tishrei called Rosh Hashanah on September 15-17.

In 2023, Rosh Hashanah marks the new 5784 year on the Jewish calendar.

In Israel, these two days are declared holidays. It is forbidden to work on Rosh Hashanah. The only activity allowed is cooking.