Energy system of Dagestan may be updated

15 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Due to a grave situation with the electricity supply in Dagestan on the eve of the winter heating season, the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation plans to allocate additional funds to resolve the issue.

The Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation proposed to allocate over 750 mln rubles to Dagestan from the government’s reserve fund in order to increase the reliability of the region’s power supply during the 2023-2024 heating season. A draft government resolution was published on the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

“The project was developed to provide a subsidy to the joint-stock company "Rosseti Northern Caucasus". The total amount of the subsidy is 762,721,100 rubles. The funds are necessary to ensure reliable power supply to consumers during the 2023-2024 heating season, characterized by increased loads on electric grid facilities,”

- the draft resolution reads.