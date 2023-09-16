Chinese airline to launch daily flights to Georgia

16 Sep. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Late this month, China Southern Airlines will launch daily flights to Georgia. Currently, the flights are carried out three times a week.

In two weeks, China Southern Airlines will carry out flights to Georgia on a daily basis, TAV Georgia, the operator of Tbilisi and Batumi airports, informs.

According to the report, starting on September 27, the air carrier will launch daily flights between Tbilisi and Ürümqi.

Currently, flights on this route are carried out three times a week.