Pashinyan losing power in Armenia

18 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) convened today for an extraordinary meeting to review the preliminary results of the elections to the Yerevan Council of Elders.

The majority of votes were given to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party, but compared to the 2018 elections, it was a failure - the party received only 32% of the votes in comparison to 81% five years ago.



According to the CEC, out of a total of 824,316 eligible voters in Yerevan only 234,436 people took part in the elections (28.4% voter turnout).



The parties and the bloc, which have been able to pass the threshold are the Civil Contract - 75,463 votes (32.57%), the National Progress - 43,765 votes (18.89%), Hanrapetutyun (Republic) - 26,236 votes (11.32%), Mother Armenia bloc - 35,739 votes (15.43%) and Public Voice - 22,431 votes (9.68%).