Earthquake in Türkiye: residential buildings demolished in Malatya

18 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye is getting rid of houses damaged by the earthquake, as it is impossible to live in them. Today, 9 15-story buildings were demolished in Malatya.

Houses damaged by the earthquake in February were demolished in Türkiye - they became invivable.

The consequences of the catastrophic earthquake affected several regions of Türkiye are being eliminated to this day. Thus, in the province of Malatya, today, 9 15-story buildings were demolished. It was previously established that after a natural disaster it was dangerous to live in them.

The high-rise buildings were destroyed using controlled explosions.